Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 30

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios are brave risk-takers and that shows in the outcome of the work you undertake. Your resourcefulness will come in handy in all fields of life and that will ensure your success. Being passionate in everything you do will further stamp your victory in the initiatives that you take up. Do not let lethargy creep in; else it will spoil all the fun. Minor hindrances might slow you down, but those will not stop you from overcoming your hurdles even more confidently.

Scorpio Finance Today

There is a possibility of setbacks to hit your financial status, but your backup funds will help you overcome these obstacles. Minimizing your expenses will also help you save more for a rainy day. So look at what is important and only focus your energies there.

Scorpio Family Today

Family relationships need to be taken seriously. Busy schedules would make you neglect your family front, which might not go well with your parents. Volatile situations at home need to be avoided at all costs. The best way would be to maintain a low profile – one solution to all the problems that may arise otherwise.

Scorpio Career Today

Work commitments will keep you busy, which in turn, will boost your confidence. Staying focused on the job and doing it with utmost sincerity will help you get noticed.

Scorpio Health Today

Turning to meditation will greatly affect your health in a positive way. It will not only improve your level of concentration but will also elevate your moods, keeping you more cheerful than before. Plan for yourself what works better – meditating by yourself or taking up a meditation course – pick up anything but just do it!

Scorpio Love Life Today

Love life seems exciting for you as the single are likely to get married to a person of their choice in the coming months. A surprise trip with your beloved will strengthen your bond, bringing happier times in the days to come.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow





