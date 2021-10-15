Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Day is full of positive energy!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may behave in mysterious ways, which will catch everyone around you by surprise. You may be composed and collected at one time and nervous and edgy at another time. You will have to control your extreme emotions to have smooth sailing. You will be filled up with positive energy and will make the most of it to your benefit. You will get many opportunities to try your luck and hone your skills, which you will not let go of at any cost. Gathering knowledge about everything under the sun will be your topmost priority today. Positive thinking and emotional reasoning will work in your favor.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial position is likely to be satisfactory and you will be able to handle the cash crunch with surplus reserves, which you had saved for emergency needs. You need to earn confidently and spend wisely.

Scorpio Family Today

You may not be able to keep your promise of taking your family out on a vacation, which will sadden them. There are likely to be minor clashes owing to it, which you will have to avoid saving your harmonious domestic atmosphere.

Scorpio Career Today

You will have profitable job opportunities coming your way, which you can consider taking up today. This will not only give you a higher rank in office but also a pay hike, thus strengthening your position at work.

Scorpio Health Today

You are likely to enjoy the perks of a healthy lifestyle today. The inclusion of more plant-based foods in your diet will fortify your immune system. Light exercises like cycling will build your core.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will experience a blissful period in your love life today. Your romantic partner will support you in your decisions and will also reciprocate your feelings. Your love will be at its peak today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

