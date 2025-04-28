Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 28, 2025, predicts toxic love affairs

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions guide you The love life will see many surprising moments. Take up new tasks at work that will also prove professional diligence. Minor financial issues will come up. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 28, 2025: The second part of the day is also good to donate money to charity.

Be romantic and ensure you spend more time with your lover. Continue your professional performance which will lead to success in your career. Utilize the wealth carefully and health will be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in the love affair. Your partner prefers your sparing time and sitting together. If your partner’s habits are bothering you, then have a sit-down session and politely discuss what is bothering you. Some love affairs may turn toxic and females who prefer coming out of it can pick the second part of the day. Married Scorpios should not go back to the old relationship as this may impact their marital life. Single Scorpios may also be serious about proposing to the crush today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the details at the office and this will help you win accolades for performance. Those who are into engineering, mechanical, and hospitality trades will not be rewarded as expected. But this is temporary as your career will see progress in the coming days. You may also require travelling and there will also be instances where your quality of work will be scrutinized. Students will clear examinations but more focus should be placed on studies. Businessmen may pick the second part of the day to launch a new concept.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Some minor financial issues of the past will be resolved as wealth will come in from multiple sources. All pending dues will be cleared and some females will also repay the loan. Businessmen can be confident about funds today. The second part of the day is also good to donate money to charity. There will also be instances where you may get into a dispute with relatives over the property.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with chest or siblings and it is good for Scorpios to consult with a doctor. Senior citizens need to be careful about the season especially while planning for a vacation. Children are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)