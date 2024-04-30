 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024 predicts twists in your love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024 predicts twists in your love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 30, 2024 12:18 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for Apr 30, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot the relationship issues today to see a positive outcome.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You speak for the people around you

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024. Both your health and wealth will be great today
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024. Both your health and wealth will be great today

Troubleshoot the relationship issues today to see a positive outcome. Handle professional challenges with a positive attitude. Financial success also exists.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Minor issues exist in the love life and you need to settle them today. Professional success will also be there. Both your health and wealth will be great today

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today, you may expect twists in the love affair. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will find a new interesting person to fall in love with again. Some love affairs that were on the brink of a break up will get a new lease of life. Do not give up on ego-related issues and ensure you provide proper personal space to the lover. Your ex-lover will be back in life but married Scorpios should not let this impact the marital life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You need to be ready to take risks in your career. A crucial decision in a job can be a game changer. If you have interviews lined up, attend them to receive a job offer. Some challenges at work may be too tough to handle. Respond to the calls and emails with immediate effect as they can be of great importance. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new opportunities. Update the resume on a job portal for a better chance.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up today. However, it is wise to have control over financial affairs. Do not overspend as the goal is to save for the rainy day. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle. But ensure you have got the money in the coffer. You may receive a bank loan today and your spouse may also help you in financial affairs. Traders will see good returns that will reflect in business expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will impact the routine life. However, you may have minor viral infections including fever or skin allergies. Some children may have oral health issues and females should be careful while using knives in the kitchen. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024 predicts twists in your love life
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On