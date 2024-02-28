 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts office challenges | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts office challenges

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts office challenges

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 28, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for Feb 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep a note of the love-related issues today. Be cool even at the office.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are both sensible and sensitive

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. You will see some beautiful moments in romance to cherish.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. You will see some beautiful moments in romance to cherish.

Keep a note of the love-related issues today. Be cool even at the office. New responsibilities will keep you busy today and prosperity promises smart investments.

The love life will be one of the best today, packed with fun. There is more scope to perform at the office. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today. You must also be careful about your diet.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You will see some beautiful moments in romance to cherish. Be careful to not annoy the lover through words or actions. Your words may be misunderstood by the lover today. Those who prefer proposing to the crush can op the second part of the day. You both need to praise each other for success in the related fields and this will strengthen the relationship. Today, spend more time together and plan a romantic dinner followed by a long drive.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You will get opportunities to display your potential. Beware of office politics as a coworker may conspire against you. Ensure you stay away from controversies. Some female managers will have a tough time handling a male senior who will try belittling the achievements. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Foreign clients will give good feedback.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will see prosperity which will also help you make crucial financial decisions today. An additional investment will bring in good return. You may also buy luxury items and jewelry today. The finance stuck with the clients may be released today and this ensures better business prospects for entrepreneurs. You may also book flight tickets for abroad and even make hotel reservations for a vacation.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you may have medical issues including heart or lung complaints. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train. Those who are traveling long distances must have a medical kit ready. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. Elderly people should reduce their intake of sugar and instead focus on exercise. Casual smokers are also advised to give up this habit.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On