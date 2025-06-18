Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Scorpio Horoscope for 18 June 2025: Entrepreneurs may find new deals today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks raise your spirit

Ensure you devote time to the relationship. The professional discipline will lead to career growth. Have a good financial status and stay physically fit.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: You may consider investments in the stock market.(Freepik)

Resolve the problems of the past to stay happy today. Your professional commitment will lead to a better career. Both wealth and health will also be positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to fall in love today. You may come across someone special in the first half of the day, and this may be the beginning of a new relationship. Married Scorpios can consider expanding their family. Some females will find solace in ex-lovers, but ensure your family life is unaffected. You should also be ready to talk freely and share your emotions to strengthen the love affair. Some married females will have trouble adjusting to their house of house and they need to communicate this with their husband today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you are professional in your tasks and settle the existing issues in the workplace through open communication. You must eschew office politics. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. So, make sure you prepare thoroughly and improve your interview skills and knowledge base. Those who are into arts, music, literature, and sports may receive opportunities to prove their talent. While entrepreneurs will find new deals today, think deeply before launching new ventures. Students will be successful in examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there, and you are good at making diligent investment decisions. An additional job will also bring in good results. You may consider investments in the stock market, while some seniors will also consider dividing the wealth among children. Some females will inherit a part of the property, while you may also win a legal battle, which has a serious impact on the bank account.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Replace aerated drinks with healthy drinks today and be punctual when it comes to diet. Those who are into athletics may develop minor injuries. Some male natives will suffer from anxiety-related issues, while seniors may complain about sleep-related disorders. Pregnant females must skip adventure sports today. You should also be careful while lifting a heavy object above your head.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
