Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: Expect good returns in business

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are the lucky star of the team Express love and utilize professional opportunities to make the day brighter. Take up crucial monetary decisions, but avoid blind investments. Take care of your health. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be content in a love relationship. Professionally, you will be good today. There can be minor health issues, and it is also crucial to handle wealth diligently.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Expect minor disturbances in the relationship. Your lover may be stubborn and may expect you to behave in a specific way. This can lead to chaos in the love affair. You may also have options to rekindle the relationship with an ex-lover. However, this must not impact the current love affair. Be careful to stay out of a toxic relationship. Do not even let a friend or relative interfere in the love affairs, as this can lead to chaos.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Do not let emotions justify your professional actions. There can be minor tremors while handling crucial projects. However, do not give up. Consider new tasks that will also demand you work additional hours. Be expressive at team meetings and utilize your potential while handling tasks that demand innovative concepts. Job seekers will find a new job, and students will clear the examinations today. Entrepreneurs may confidently launch a new concept in the first part of the day.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today No major wealth issue will hurt you. It is good to seriously consider a vacation abroad, if the wealth permits it. A female native can also settle a financial dispute with a sibling, a relative, or a friend today. You can repair the home, but think twice before buying a vehicle. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds, while some businessmen will also repay a bank loan.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today Do not take health issue slightly. You may have minor issues related to bones. Females may expect gynecological issues and would need special attention. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. You must have a healthy meal. Those who want to put down the weight or gain muscles can start hitting the gym today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

