Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: Expect good returns in business

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are the lucky star of the team
Express love and utilize professional opportunities to make the day brighter. Take up crucial monetary decisions, but avoid blind investments. Take care of your health.
Be content in a love relationship. Professionally, you will be good today. There can be minor health issues, and it is also crucial to handle wealth diligently.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Expect minor disturbances in the relationship. Your lover may be stubborn and may expect you to behave in a specific way. This can lead to chaos in the love affair. You may also have options to rekindle the relationship with an ex-lover. However, this must not impact the current love affair. Be careful to stay out of a toxic relationship. Do not even let a friend or relative interfere in the love affairs, as this can lead to chaos.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Do not let emotions justify your professional actions. There can be minor tremors while handling crucial projects. However, do not give up. Consider new tasks that will also demand you work additional hours. Be expressive at team meetings and utilize your potential while handling tasks that demand innovative concepts. Job seekers will find a new job, and students will clear the examinations today. Entrepreneurs may confidently launch a new concept in the first part of the day.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
No major wealth issue will hurt you. It is good to seriously consider a vacation abroad, if the wealth permits it. A female native can also settle a financial dispute with a sibling, a relative, or a friend today. You can repair the home, but think twice before buying a vehicle. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds, while some businessmen will also repay a bank loan.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Do not take health issue slightly. You may have minor issues related to bones. Females may expect gynecological issues and would need special attention. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. You must have a healthy meal. Those who want to put down the weight or gain muscles can start hitting the gym today.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More