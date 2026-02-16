Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: Expect good returns in business

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds, while some businessmen will also repay a bank loan.

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are the lucky star of the team

    Express love and utilize professional opportunities to make the day brighter. Take up crucial monetary decisions, but avoid blind investments. Take care of your health.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Be content in a love relationship. Professionally, you will be good today. There can be minor health issues, and it is also crucial to handle wealth diligently.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Expect minor disturbances in the relationship. Your lover may be stubborn and may expect you to behave in a specific way. This can lead to chaos in the love affair. You may also have options to rekindle the relationship with an ex-lover. However, this must not impact the current love affair. Be careful to stay out of a toxic relationship. Do not even let a friend or relative interfere in the love affairs, as this can lead to chaos.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Do not let emotions justify your professional actions. There can be minor tremors while handling crucial projects. However, do not give up. Consider new tasks that will also demand you work additional hours. Be expressive at team meetings and utilize your potential while handling tasks that demand innovative concepts. Job seekers will find a new job, and students will clear the examinations today. Entrepreneurs may confidently launch a new concept in the first part of the day.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    No major wealth issue will hurt you. It is good to seriously consider a vacation abroad, if the wealth permits it. A female native can also settle a financial dispute with a sibling, a relative, or a friend today. You can repair the home, but think twice before buying a vehicle. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds, while some businessmen will also repay a bank loan.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Do not take health issue slightly. You may have minor issues related to bones. Females may expect gynecological issues and would need special attention. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. You must have a healthy meal. Those who want to put down the weight or gain muscles can start hitting the gym today.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For February 16, 2026: Expect Good Returns In Business

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes