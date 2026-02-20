Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: It is good to consider new challenges related to the job

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle all crises with a smile Keep the relationship free from egos. Ensure you also meet the professional requirements. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Health is also positive. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Explore love today and experience some bright romantic moments. Your efficiency at your job will receive appreciation. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Spare time for the love affair, and you will see surprises in the relationship. Some love affairs that were on the brink of breaking up would get a new lease of life. Females may prefer coming out of a toxic love affair. You may also pick the second part of the day to express your feelings to the crush, while females will find support from their parents for the love affair. The chances are high that you will also meet up with the ex-flame, which may rekindle the lost love today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Stay away from office politics, and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. There can be minor productivity issues, but your professional life will be good. Those who handle architecture, automobile, marketing, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality profiles will see new opportunities abroad. It is good to consider new challenges related to the job, and students waiting for admission at foreign universities will have positive news.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Stay happy today by smartly handling your wealth. As wealth will come from different sources, you will be keen to invest in the stock market. You may buy furniture or an automobile at home. Entrepreneurs will receive a bank loan in the first half of the day. You may consider business expansions, but confirm you have a proper plan to avoid future unexpected issues.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today Your health will be good. However, some natives will develop an infection in the ears or eyes. There will also be complications in the stomach. Those who have diabetes or respiratory disorders need to be careful. Avoid tobacco for a day, and also skip junk food. Children will complain about a toothache, while seniors may have sleep-related issues. You may join a gym today or join a yoga session to stay fit.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)