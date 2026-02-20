Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: It is good to consider new challenges related to the job

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle all crises with a smile
Keep the relationship free from egos. Ensure you also meet the professional requirements. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Health is also positive.
Explore love today and experience some bright romantic moments. Your efficiency at your job will receive appreciation. Both health and wealth are at your side.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Spare time for the love affair, and you will see surprises in the relationship. Some love affairs that were on the brink of breaking up would get a new lease of life. Females may prefer coming out of a toxic love affair. You may also pick the second part of the day to express your feelings to the crush, while females will find support from their parents for the love affair. The chances are high that you will also meet up with the ex-flame, which may rekindle the lost love today.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Stay away from office politics, and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. There can be minor productivity issues, but your professional life will be good. Those who handle architecture, automobile, marketing, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality profiles will see new opportunities abroad. It is good to consider new challenges related to the job, and students waiting for admission at foreign universities will have positive news.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Stay happy today by smartly handling your wealth. As wealth will come from different sources, you will be keen to invest in the stock market. You may buy furniture or an automobile at home. Entrepreneurs will receive a bank loan in the first half of the day. You may consider business expansions, but confirm you have a proper plan to avoid future unexpected issues.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Your health will be good. However, some natives will develop an infection in the ears or eyes. There will also be complications in the stomach. Those who have diabetes or respiratory disorders need to be careful. Avoid tobacco for a day, and also skip junk food. Children will complain about a toothache, while seniors may have sleep-related issues. You may join a gym today or join a yoga session to stay fit.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More