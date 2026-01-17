Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: Stars predict good returns from business

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let egos play a game Focus on the newly assigned tasks at work. Ensure you spare time for the relationship. Keep the financial status intact. There can be challenges in health today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be cool in the love affair and consider making crucial decisions in the relationship. Be disciplined at the workplace and take up new roles with confidence. While financially, you are good, minor health issues may come up.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today The relationship demands more communication. Some long-distance love affairs may not be creative or productive. This may bring turbulence. You should be careful to avoid harsh words even while having disagreements. The second part of the day is good to discuss the love affair with the parents. Single natives may also come across an interesting person in the second part of the day. Married females may have minor ego-related issues within the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today There can be productivity issues today. This may invite the ire of the management. You must also be careful about a senior who may conspire against you. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, and animation professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Those who handle crucial projects should be conscious of the deadline and must also impress the client with their attitude. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities can expect positive news. Businessmen may have minor trouble in raising funds, but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. You may buy or sell a property. Some natives will also receive a bank loan. A sibling will get engaged in a legal issue, and you will need to provide financial support today. If you are keen to invest in stock trading and speculative business, take proper guidance, and this will bring in good returns. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today There can be health issues, and those who have a history of cardiac issues may develop complications. You should be careful while using the staircase. Some females will have oral and visual issues that will require medical attention. Migraine, sore throat, and viral fever are common among natives. Today, it is also good to join a gym and even to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

