Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 20, 2026: There may be clashes with co-workers

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Avoid blind investments in the speculative business.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your key attitude

    Settle the relationship issues and value the professional guidance of seniors in crucial tasks at the office. Both your finances & health will have issues.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Ensure you meet the management's expectations. Financial issues may come up. Do not compromise on health.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the relationship intact through open communication. Your partner demands your time today, and it is your responsibility to sit together with your lover, sharing emotions. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval. Single natives may confidently approach the crush to express their feelings. The response will be positive. Married natives need to keep a distance from office romance, as this may invite trouble today.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    There may be clashes with co-workers, but it is important not to let them get out of control. Some natives will have a tough time handling critical projects with tight deadlines. However, your proficiency will help you overcome this challenge. The second part of the day is also good to attend a job interview or even to launch a new concept at the workplace. Government employees may have a location change today. Entrepreneurs will make new partnership deals and can also confidently move ahead with the decision to launch new ideas.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Minor monetary issues will come up. This may stop you from making major contributions to a family or professional function. Avoid blind investments in the speculative business. There will be financial support from the spouse, and this will help in handling some crucial issues in the second half of the day. Some fortunate female natives will inherit an ancestral property or may get a return from a previous investment.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Health can be a concern. You will have cardiac issues. Those who are senior may also develop chest-related congestion. The natives with lung and liver-related issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever needed. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues, but things will be settled down in a short time. Children should avoid lifting heavy objects. Females may also have gynaecological complaints today.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For January 20, 2026: There May Be Clashes With Co-workers

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes