Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: Big financial gains may soon arrive for these businessmen

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Chase the dream to fulfill it Look for more opportunities to excel in your career. You may also keep the lover happy and indulge in romantic tasks. Consider safe monetary decisions as well. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Focus on work, and you will see positive results. Continue showering affection on the lover in the relationship. Financially, you will be stronger. Minor ailments will hurt you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Keep the love affair intact through effective communication. Your attitude is crucial in love life, and a statement may annoy the lover, who will also accuse you of being egoistic and arrogant. You may plan a romantic dinner where you may surprise your lover with gifts. Some females will have trouble expressing the feeling to their crush. Married natives need to be disciplined in the relationship. They should not get entangled in an office romance that may lead to chaos.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Avoid controversies at the workplace, and the second part of the day is also good to attend job interviews. Consider coming up with innovative ideas and concepts at team sessions today. Team leaders and managers need to maintain a balance while handling a team, as you may have different people with different talents and behaviors. Skip gossip, and you must ensure to maintain a good rapport with the team members and clients. The second part of the day is good for entrepreneurs who intend to take the trade to new territories.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today You may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. Females will be happy to book flight tickets and reserve hotels for a vacation abroad. The second part of the day is good to buy a new property or a vehicle. Some natives will expand their wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Some businessmen will also consider expanding to new territories, as wealth will come through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today Some minor ailments may disturb the skin, ears, or eyes. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps keep health problems at bay. Those who ride two-wheelers should be careful in the evening hours. Females may complain about gynecological issues that will need medical attention.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)