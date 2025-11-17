Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: You may expect the interference of an outsider in your love life

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of principles Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. There will be prosperity in life, which also promises good living. Health is also intact today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

No major love-related issue will trouble you. You are good at the office. Look for better investment options while health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Minor issues may come up in the love affair. Your partner may not be happy with your attitude. This will lead to arguments. However, you must handle this diplomatically. Some love affairs will become possessive. You may expect the interference of an outsider in your love life, which may lead to chaos. It is vital to have control over this issue. Single females may get a proposal. It is also good to keep a distance from the ex-lover, as the marital life will be compromised.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Give your best performance at work. Do not let egos or office politics impact your work. Healthcare, IT, hotel management, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who have interviews lined up for the day will clear them without much struggle. Entrepreneurs can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Businessmen handling textiles, interior designing, fashion accessories, construction, and transport will see good returns today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come in today. You will be good to buy a new property. Some females will be required to contribute to a family event. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances. Some natives will settle a property issue within the family. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may start the day with mild exercise or yoga. Ensure you drink plenty of water and also stay away from both tobacco and alcohol. Minor issues such as headaches or leg pain can happen. Seniors should be careful while traveling to hilly terrains and carry a medical kit without fail. Avoid taking the office stress home. Prefer spending more time with the family. You may also consider giving up food rich in oil and fat.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)