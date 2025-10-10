Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 10, 2025: The second part of the day is good to express your feelings to your crush

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Resolve troubles with confidence Be cool in a love affair and keep the partner away from arguments. Wealth will come in, but it is good to keep a watch on the property-related discussions. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Tackle the relationship issues to keep your love affair intact. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Both health and money will also be positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The love affair may turn ugly due to egos, and it is also crucial to keep a distance from the ex-lover, which can be an issue for tremors in the relationship. Your partner may sound aggressive or arrogant, but it is good to maintain a cool attitude while you spend time together. You should also be ready to face the interference of a third person in the love affair, which may influence the lover. The second part of the day is good to express your feelings to your crush.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Stay focused on the work, and new opportunities will come to hit. Some tasks may seem tougher, but you will succeed in achieving them without much difficulty. Team leaders and managers will need to take the entire team towards a single goal. You may also require travelling today for job reasons. Traders may face issues from authorities related to licenses or policies, which should be resolved before the day ends.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No serious wealth issue will come up. However, some females will be in trouble over property issues within the family. The second part of the day is good to discuss and settle financial issues with siblings and relatives. You may also require spending for a celebration with the family, while it is also good to try your luck in the stock market. Businessmen will see good returns today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with the lungs, and seniors should be careful to carry a medical kit while travelling. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have a history of breathing issues. Children may develop viral fever, and some females will have digestive issues. Drive carefully, especially in the evening hours, as there can be minor accidents today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)