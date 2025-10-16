Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: You must have control over your temper

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in humanity Avoid harsh words in the relationship. New responsibilities at work will keep you happy and productive. Consider safe investment options, and health is good. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for pleasant moments in love, and you will see positive results. Professional success is another takeaway. Both wealth and health can be at your side today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is crucial in the love affair. You must have control over your temper. Do not be aggressive even while having disagreements. Female natives will see positive twists in the romantic relationship. Some relationships may not have a happy ending. Male natives will meet the ex-flame, and this will rekindle the old affair. However, married male natives must stay away from anything that may impact their marital life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues in the form of egos may impact productivity, and it is wise to skip office politics. Your seniors will be supportive, and those who handle banking or accounting profiles may be under stress. While you could launch new ventures today, the stars also favor new partnerships and business deals. Those who are appearing for examinations, especially students, must work hard to crack the examinations. Those who are into trade related to textiles, footwear, food, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics will see good returns.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will receive money from different sources. There will be success in the stock market, and females may also consider good returns from real estate. A relative or sibling may be in financial need, and you can give a helping hand today, but ensure you get the money back on time. The day is also good to buy electronic appliances and even a new car.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good. However, it is also crucial to have a balanced office and personal life. You must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Replace aerated drinks with fresh juice. A few male natives will also have infections on the skin or eyes. You may also develop a viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues. If you are in the middle of people with a negative attitude, walk away.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

