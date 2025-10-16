Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: You must have control over your temper

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Minor issues in the form of ego may impact productivity, and it is wise to skip office politics.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in humanity

Avoid harsh words in the relationship. New responsibilities at work will keep you happy and productive. Consider safe investment options, and health is good.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for pleasant moments in love, and you will see positive results. Professional success is another takeaway. Both wealth and health can be at your side today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is crucial in the love affair. You must have control over your temper. Do not be aggressive even while having disagreements. Female natives will see positive twists in the romantic relationship. Some relationships may not have a happy ending. Male natives will meet the ex-flame, and this will rekindle the old affair. However, married male natives must stay away from anything that may impact their marital life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues in the form of egos may impact productivity, and it is wise to skip office politics. Your seniors will be supportive, and those who handle banking or accounting profiles may be under stress. While you could launch new ventures today, the stars also favor new partnerships and business deals. Those who are appearing for examinations, especially students, must work hard to crack the examinations. Those who are into trade related to textiles, footwear, food, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics will see good returns.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will receive money from different sources. There will be success in the stock market, and females may also consider good returns from real estate. A relative or sibling may be in financial need, and you can give a helping hand today, but ensure you get the money back on time. The day is also good to buy electronic appliances and even a new car.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good. However, it is also crucial to have a balanced office and personal life. You must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Replace aerated drinks with fresh juice. A few male natives will also have infections on the skin or eyes. You may also develop a viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues. If you are in the middle of people with a negative attitude, walk away.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: You must have control over your temper
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On