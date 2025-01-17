Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2025 predicts fortune for students

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says,be sensible towards the surroundings Fix love issues and resolve the professional issues associated with egos. Your commitment in life will also lead to safe monetary investments. Health is good. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2025: Fix love issues and resolve the professional issues associated with egos.

The love affair will be good and you may also take up new professional responsibilities that will test your mettle. Both health and wealth will also be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Despite the minor differences in opinion, your rapport with the lover will be intact. No major crisis looms at love affair and you will spend good time together. Single Scorpios will see someone special today. However, wait for a few days to propose. Today, you may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere and committed and this will help in scaling new heights. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Ensure you brush up your knowledge as this will be required at crucial projects and you may also give sessions to juniors today. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with finance. You may not receive the expected returns from previous investments and this may also disrupt the financial plans. Avoid discussions related to property within the family as this may lead to disputes with siblings. Businessmen will be in a good condition to expand the trade to new territories.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Seniors may develop pain in joints that may require medical attention. Athletes may develop sprain or minor injuries. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will see the second half of the day as highly crucial. Today is good to quit alcohol and start a yoga session. There can be mid fever or migraine which can disrupt the normal day. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)