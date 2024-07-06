Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 06, 2024 predicts medical obstacles in children

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life is a mystery that you want to solve Spend more time with your lover and ensure you both have a great time today. Avoid productivity-related issues at work and make smart financial decisions. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 6, 2024: Spend more time with your lover and ensure you both have a great time today.

Take the steps to overcome ego-related issues in the love affair. Be a supportive partner and look for more moments to spend time together. Stay away from office politics and focus on professional targets. Financial investments promise a better future and health will also be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Give up arguments and do not be adamant today. Do not impose your opinions on the lover and instead let the partner behave as per the choice. Someone whom you know closely at the office, friend circle, or college may propose to you. Talk more and settle every problem today. Introduce your partner to the family as elders in the family would approve of the relationship. Your ex-flame may also be back in your life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be more expressive at team meetings and discussions. All suggestions would be accepted and appreciated by the superiors. Your team will be supportive while healthcare, IT, hospitality, animation, and architecture professionals will see opportunities abroad. Some lawyers will take up crucial tasks that will also demand mental stress. In case you have a job change in the plan, go ahead with it as interviews will be lined up. Businessmen would also find new prospects for trade today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You may face financial issues today and it is crucial to avoid the purchase of luxury items. Some clients may not make payments as per the contract and this can develop pressure on businessmen. You may buy essentials for your home and can also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. However, avoid large-scale investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Senior Scorpios may develop vision or hearing-related issues that may require medical attention. Those who have chest-related issues may have complications in the first part of the day. Children may develop bruises while playing but these won’t be serious. You may have acute body pain or you may have cuts while using a knife to cut vegetables.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)