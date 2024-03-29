 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today,March 29, 2024 advise to take risks | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today,March 29, 2024 advise to take risks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 29, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for March 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Handle wealth smartly while health can you minor trouble today.

Scorpio - 29th March 2024

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your love life is good today and it is backed by a productive professional life.

Your love life is good today and it is backed by a productive professional life. Financially you are fortunate while health needs special attention.

Be happy in the relationship with a mature attitude. Do not miss any opportunity to prove your professional mettle. Handle wealth smartly while health can you minor trouble today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship may see tremors today. Do not delve into the past of your lover and also avoid discussing your previous love affair. Shower love on the partner as the person prefers being pampered. Married male Scorpios should avoid office romance and hookups as your spouse will catch you red- handed today. Be careful about the words you use during the heated debates as your lover will be disturbed and mentally impacted by the harsh words. This may lead to more chaos.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You may see success in your job. Despite office politics, your professional attempts will see results. Aviation, pharmaceuticals, academic, banking, and HR professionals may expect a hike in role or salary. The second part of the day is good to introduce a new idea and your promoters will also be supportive. Some traders will face issues related to license and policy and this needs to be resolved today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. You may consider buying a new house or a car today. Some Scorpios will invest in stock and speculative business which will also bring in good returns. You may also receive paternal property which can further improve your financial condition. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online transactions. Businessmen looking for trade expansion will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have chest-related infections must consult a doctor. Seniors may have trouble waking fast or using a staircase. Consume more veggies and fruits and avoid alcohol. Some females will also complain about migraine and body aches in the first half of the day. Start the day with exercise which will improve your blood circulation. Those who are on vacation must be careful while taking part in adventurous activities.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

