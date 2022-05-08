Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

At times, your mind can be restless and you may want to make decisions on an impulse that should be avoided. Subordinates are likely to help in completing the pending project on time on the professional front. You are likely to receive pending arrears and dues giving your savings a much-needed boost. Today, you may be short-tempered at times and can channel this energy into sports. Venting anger toward your near and dear ones may prove counter-productive. It may also strain your ties. You can plan to travel abroad very soon. But it is advised to plan your trip well in advance and diligently to make your journey memorable. You wouldn’t want to be caught in logistical hiccups. Those who are into their own business, especially into property dealing may have a favourable time. Handsome profit is foreseen in a major land deal. Students are likely to be under additional pressure from family and relatives regarding their careers. This may hamper their performance. Avoid over-thinking.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will be able to add to your make savings and may be successful in accumulating wealth. You should refrain from speculative investments like those relating to stocks and shares. Trust your instincts because you know which investments suit you best.

Scorpio Family Today

On the home front, your family members may be emotionally demanding. You will have to be mentally tough as people may expect you to live up to their expectations. Take extra care of your relationship with siblings as misunderstandings can arise.

Scorpio Career Today

You will need to fast-track results at the workplace. Develop a thorough plan to improve your situation and accomplish any outstanding tasks. Those of you in the literary field like writing, editing, publishing or marketing are likely to taste success.

Scorpio Health Today

Be careful of physical injuries while undertaking rigorous exercise. Give adequate importance to rest. Both your mind and body need more relaxation than you're allowing them. A crash diet may not work for you.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Love is hard to find and keeping it even harder. It is a good day for declarations of love and marriage. It may be the start of a chapter in your love life. Some of you may be attracted to a new acquaintance or colleague. Avoid hasty moves

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

