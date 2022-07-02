Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 2,'22 states, to stay healthy

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios can pack their bags and chase new adventures as the day is opportune for exploring new things. Dust off old travel plans or chalk out new vacation ideas with your family and friends. A trip may bring an exhilarating experience. You are likely to feel more settled as your thought process will become clearer which will result in improved performance in your professional undertakings. You need to put in the right amount of hard work and effort to achieve your desired results. Your health is likely to remain in low spirit. It is advisable to maintain a healthy physical routine. Scorpio students looking to get admission to their choice of the institution may get favorable results. This may add to the prestige of your family. You may be able to settle pending legal disputes over the ancestral property if any. Seeking the help of family elders may prove advantageous.

Scorpio Finance Today Scorpios are likely to handle financial matters with your usual aplomb today and should consider different types of investments. Those looking to spread their entrepreneur wings, are like to get influential backers!

Scorpio Family Today Scorpios may be able to get the necessary support of elder members of their families in tough situations. However, for this to happen, you must share your problems with your family at the outset. Their guidance and blessing would prove very beneficial.

Scorpio Career Today On the work front, any unfavourable situation may turn out to be in your favour. You are advised to take utmost advantage of this moment and leave no stone unturned to accomplish your goals. Scorpios freshers too can get a job offer.

Scorpio Health Today You need to be careful with your diet and avoid eating anything apart from homemade food. You need to think and act on your choices. The right choices at the right point in time will enhance positivity in your life.

Scorpio Love Life Today You could face some uncertainty in your love life as unexpected things may crop up at the last minute which will require your attention. Inability to give time and attention to a partner may create a void in ties. Scorpios need to plan something special for partners!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

