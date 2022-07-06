Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 6, '22 states, lack of money

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios may have an average day. Your health is likely to fluctuate. Excessive smoking can harm your lungs. Avoid habits that impact your physical functions. Your professional front remains moderate. You may be given additional tasks, which may leave you with insufficient time to unwind. Family concerns may necessitate intervention, as frequent quarrels at home may make the atmosphere disharmonious. On the romantic front, ego clashes may prevent you from getting along with your partner. To keep your love life going smoothly, you may have to give in to their expectations. Your financial situation may be difficult. A new business plan may not materialize due to a lack of money. You may have to wait for the right moment. On the other hand, some of you may make profits from an overseas travel. Legal property issues may take longer to resolve. Students may do well in academics.

Scorpio Finance Today For Scorpios, a second source of income may be required to tackle your financial problems. Do not count on your employment alone to provide a consistent income. You may need to set aside money for unexpected expenses.

Scorpio Family Today On the home front, Scorpios may be in for a mixed bag. A pleasant occasion is likely to be celebrated with family and friends. However, be careful what you say as it could hurt someone’s feelings and cause problems later.

Scorpio Career Today On the professional front, there may be a lot of bad rivalry at work as everyone may be trying to outdo each other. However, new assignments are likely to bring out the best in you, allowing you to flourish at work.

Scorpio Health Today On the health front, Scorpio natives may suffer from breathing problems as a result of allergies. However, you are likely to recover quickly due to your strong immunity. Some of you may be in a grumpy mood. Try soothing strategies.

Scorpio Love Life Today At a social gathering, some Scorpio natives are likely to meet someone interesting. This could be the beginning of a wonderful new relationship. Do not, however, rush into things; instead, give it time to grow and last longer.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Chocolate

