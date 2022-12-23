Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: A wonderful love day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Stay serene and cool like the moon. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may take the lead to accomplish your project goals which may provide you with good opportunities to rise. You may find someone having a furious personality in a calm and composed mood. You have a personality to make others laugh at your jokes, so you can lighten and brighten the mood of your spouse if she is suffering from mood swings. Opportunities might knock on your door, so grab them if you know that there might be no other chance for you. Health is your utmost wealth, conserve it. Stay with your beloved to experience a wonderful love day.

Scorpio Finance Today

You might be having a sudden influx of money which may help you pay your dues. With that money, you can even start a new business. Investing in real estate or any land might be profitable for you, but be careful of properties that have long been a bone of contention.

Scorpio Family Today

You might be sought after your spouse's wise pieces of advice. You might be shifting to a new place with your family as your profession demands your transfer. Travel to a place where you may control your expenses. Traveling abroad with your family might be high-priced but you can magnify your financial condition there.

Scorpio Career Today

Today, you might be jubilant by receiving accolades from your superiors. You might get an official opportunity to travel overseas regarding your project.

Scorpio Health Today

Don't keep your health at stake by consuming unhealthy food. You already have great health, so conserve it. Drink plenty of fluids in any form to avoid dehydration and skin problems. Focus on the activities which tranquilize you and keep you away from any negative emotions. You have high spirits today.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Don't propose to anybody this day. You can express your feelings some other day if you need to have a big nod and inclination from the person you love. But be optimistic in your attempts.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

