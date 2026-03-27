Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 27, 2026: Avoid arguments within the team

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the hassles with a smile Keep the relationship intact today. Ensure you give up egos at the workplace, and you also prefer safe monetary investments. Your health will have issues. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Do not let romance-related issues go out of control. Be careful to handle all professional challenges with a mature attitude. Both wealth and health demand more attention today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Despite minor tremors in the first half of the day, you will see the romantic life getting strengthened. You both must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. It is good to value the suggestions of the lover today. You both may plan a vacation together. Consider taking a call on marriage today. Some fortunate natives will also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Married male natives should avoid office romance, which may cause serious problems today in their marital life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Avoid arguments within the team. You must be ready to compromise on certain factors while analyzing a new job offer. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money today. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will find opportunities to move abroad. However, make a call after analyzing every aspect. You should also be ready to convince the clients regarding some specific highlights of the project.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Despite minor hiccups in investments, you will receive good money today. This ensures a happy lifestyle. Consider settling all dues today. You will receive a bank loan today. Some students may need money to pay fees, while females will find happiness in going on a vacation. Avoid blind investments in the stock market. Entrepreneurs will raise funds through promoters, ensuring business expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today Minor health issues may come up. You may have trouble related to breathing. It is good to consult a doctor for vision-related complaints. Children need to be extra vigilant while crossing the road, especially in the second half of the day. You may also have heart or kidney-related complaints. Those who drive must be careful to avoid hilly terrains in the evening hours.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)