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    Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 30, 2026: Avoid complications in a specific project

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Traders may have licensing issues with authorities that need immediate solutions.

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 5:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are emotional in nature

    Get into productive mode at the office & deliver the best results. Settle the relationship issues with an open mind. Your health will have minor complications.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Ensure you meet the expectations both at the office and in love. While you are prosperous today, health will give minor issues.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the love affair productive and engaged. Your lover prefers your presence today. It is crucial to be careful while making expressions when you sit with your lover. The partner may misinterpret a word, action, or phrase, leading to turbulence. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover to express their feelings over the phone. Married male natives should not get into extramarital affairs, as the spouse will find this out this evening.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment will bring positive outputs at the workplace. You need to be ready to work additional hours today. Avoid complications in a specific project. Some tasks will demand travelling, while IT, architecture, automobile, or legal professionals will require reworking on a specific task. Some professionals will also be criticized in the workplace. Traders may have licensing issues with authorities that need immediate solutions. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to be more focused on their studies.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will be positive today. This will help you make crucial monetary decisions. Today is a good day to buy a vehicle and even donate money to charity. Consider a vacation abroad if your financial status permits it. You should also be ready to take financial risks in business. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business, but ensure you have a proper idea about it.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Keep a watch on the health, as minor complications may come up. You may have cardiac issues, and some seniors will also slip on a wet floor. Some females may have migraine while children will develop oral health issues, which will require medical attention. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you. You must also be careful to skip food rich in fat, oil, and grease.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For March 30, 2026: Avoid Complications In A Specific Project

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    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
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