Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Students are in luck today

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It’s a bright day ahead Scorpions! Daily Astrological Prediction says, you can excel at work today. The day seems quite promising for young students who aspire to clear competitive exams. Those in business can expect to make some strategic connections from the industry. Your health is going to be quite robust today. There are no major ailments ahead. Taking care of your gut health is important though. Eating a balanced diet is recommended to maintain this healthy disposition. Financially, you can expect no major changes. It’s a fine day with no excessive profits or losses. There are lesser chances of positive investment returns. Your domestic life can be quite calm today. You may go for a shopping spree with them. Your partner can expect your love and care as they crave for your attention. You may receive an affiliate gesture from their side. Planning a small trip can work well for you right. Packing all necessary medicines can save the day.

Scorpio Finance Today

A friend may ask to borrow some money today. You can think of some ideas to kick start a side hustle. Your expenditure is likely to increase in some time. Investment returns don’t look quite positive right now.

Scorpio Family Today

Expect a normal day at home today. There are no domestic conflicts whatsoever. Watching some movies with your family members can remind you of the good old days! Your cousins might come to stay at your house.

Scorpio Career Today

Your career seems to be on the track. Those waiting for an offer letter can expect positive returns. Appraisal and promotions are due for the top performers. An entrepreneurial spirit is likely to keep you energised.

Scorpio Health Today

Make the most out of today, Scorpions! You’re blessed with an energetic mood today. You can think of finishing all your pending tasks today as you have the mindset for it. Don’t hold back today.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life is quite peaceful right now. You may share some deep conversations with your special one today. Listening with an open mind can really help you and your partner in bridging a communication gap.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

