Scorpio Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts caution with words

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for March 28, 2023: Your patience and consistency may get you recognition.

It seems to be a good day for the Scorpio natives. Daily astrological prediction says you may perform well on the work front and derive pleasure from your accomplishments and achievements. You may have brimming bank balance and start a new business with someone close. You may make a strategy to establish your new business. You may be aggressive and unfair in love today and it may make your beloved upset. Some may invest in real estate today.

A moderate day is indicated on the health front and you may revise your diet and include lean protein, veggies, and fruits in your daily diet. Family members may plan a trip to a religious place and ask you to join them. Everything seems fine, you just need to be cautious on the love front.

Discover what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today:

You may be in good financial condition and spend on a gym machine. Things may work as per your planning on the business front and you may make huge profits.

Scorpio Family Today:

Someone in your family may buy a condo or apartment and you may enjoy a celebratory aura at home. You may receive help from your spouse and arrange a family event.

Scorpio Career Today:

Progress at work is indicated. Your patience and consistency may get you recognition. Success may come your way easily. You may also help your colleagues at work and become more popular.

Scorpio Health Today:

A moderately favorable day is indicated on the health front. You may have a hectic schedule at work that may compel you to skip fitness classes. You should not avoid your health else you may suffer a lot.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

Dear Scorpio, things may not go as per your plans on the love front. Your partner may have an emotional outburst and blame you for being unfaithful and judgmental. You need to be patient and look into matters.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON