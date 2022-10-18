Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: A chance to lead at work

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, you may take time to grow your finances but you may do what is best for you. Investment in a new project may be your focus today. You may review your financial sheet and may think of ways to further increase your income. Your family may be satisfied and may not bother you with any domestic issues. You may plan to send your son abroad for higher studies. At work, your position may seem to grow and you may get a chance to lead your division. You may seem to grow fit and may have mental peace. You may understand how to balance work with well-being.

Scorpio Finance Today

Dear Scorpio, today you may earn benefits from abroad if you deal carefully. You may also plan to start a business in partnership and may earn higher profits. You may have the right instinct to choose an investment plan that may be the best for you.

Scorpio Family Today

There may be happiness on the domestic front. Today may seem to be an auspicious day for love and relationships in the family. You may plan to go out, eat and shop with all family members.

Scorpio Career Today

You may remain efficient and may focus on the outcome of your undertakings. You may work hard for a fruitful future ahead. You may get due recognition of your work. There may be constant support from colleagues.

Scorpio Health Today

Today, you may choose your health and fitness over every other every day responsibility. You may thank yourself for it in the coming years. You may inculcate meditation and yoga in your daily routine and this may help you increase focus and relieve stress.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may not find any romantic opportunity today as your innocent smile may not do any magic. Your loving nature may not attract your partner. You may even reveal your true feelings to your beloved but there may be no use. You may have to keep patience Scorpio as there may be no other way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026