Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: A journey may favour you

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)This is a moderate day. You should take care of your work issues today. It is important to focus on the important projects to complete them on the time. Avoid responding aggressively at work as it may make things troublesome for you. Healthwise, it’s a good day. Those who have been worried about the health of their parents for long, they may take a sigh of relief. Some may also focus on their health and make some dietary changes to be fit and fine.

You may get some investment opportunities or a chance to buy or sell a house. Travelling with family or loved ones may turn out favourable. Family members may support your initiatives you take to achieve your career or academic goals.

What lies further? Know more:

Scorpio Finance Today: It seems a moderate day on the financial front. Some may try to find the ways to mint money. You need to advertise your products in order to reach international clients and boost foreign sales.

Scorpio Family Today: Favorable planetary position is beneficial for some who want to pursue higher studies in foreign countries. Those who live separately from parents for the sake of job, they may get work from home opportunity.

Scorpio Career Today: Starting of the day may be a bit disappointing. You may face few challenges at work. Avoid trusting people blindly in business as it can result in huge loss. Some may not clear an important job interview today.

Scorpio Health Today: This is a good day on the health front. Favorable planetary alignments may help you find what is the best for your health. Some dietary changes may play important roles in maintaining healthy weight.

Scorpio Love Life Today: This is a moderate day. Someone whom you like the most may come closer to you, so it’s time to live your dreams. Married couples may be busy in planning a trip to a romantic destination.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cyan

