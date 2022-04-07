Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 7

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio, you are quite dominating but at the same time, you have a generous and pure heart. Many times, your friends and family are pleased and amazed with your generosity and this makes you an admirable person who is loved by all. You don’t believe in modesty and you love to display all your valuable possessions. Today you will feel overburdened with several new responsibilities. However, you will accomplish all your tasks with perfection and emerge a winner and impress everyone around you. You have a charmer wherever you mark your presence. You can expect a good overall. Property dealings can be profitable if done with proper legalities. If you planning a holiday, the time is not appropriate. You are advised to keep your plans on hold. You can finalise the destination but wait for a while to embark on the journey.

Scorpio Finance Today



You can expect some good news as far as your finances are concerned. You are going to witness a considerably good day, where you can expect decent returns on several fair deals. You shall invest in long term capital shares.



Scorpio Family Today



You will enjoy the support of your family members today. Your family will shower extra love and affection on you and this will make you feel special and loved like never before. You should also reciprocate their feelings by surprising them with some gifts.

Scorpio Career Today



You will emerge to be the shining hero at your workplace and all your seniors will appreciate your efforts. You will be praised and given additional responsibilities. Your colleagues will also acknowledgeyour extra efforts.

Scorpio Health Today

Those suffering from minor burn injuries will experience great relief. However, you are advised to continue taking several precautions prescribed by your physician. Those who try to lose weight are advised to avoid heavy and rigorous workouts.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You have been taking your partner or spouse for granted. you are not aware of that and they are longing for your affection for a long time. You must plan a surprise for them as it may give them what they desire.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

