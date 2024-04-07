Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 advises a healthy diet

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a happy love affair by settling the past issues. Have a happy love affair by settling the past issues. Make the professional life more productive and also make smart monetary decisions. Have a healthy diet. Stay focused on the job at the office and you’ll have good results. Be careful while handling love issues. Both health and wealth will be at your side this week. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, April 7 to 14, 2024 Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

There will be affection and care in the relationship. However, ensure your existing disputes with the partner are resolved this week. Those who are in love recently will need to spend more time together. Provide space for the partner in the love affair and do not impose your feelings and thoughts on the lover. Instead, sit together to discuss the present and future life. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the support of parents.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You’ll receive interview calls and can be sure about clearing them comfortably. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. Stay away from office gossip and do not fall prey to petty office politics. Instead, utilize your time for more constructive activities. Those who are into IT, healthcare, civil engineering, hospitality, and academics will see opportunities to relocate abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

A property will be sold off which will bring in money. You may plan a family vacation abroad as the bank balance permits that. Your chances of buying a car are high. Businessmen can be confident as new promoters will come in which will also give you options to expand the trade to new areas. If the financial program rewards you for some splurge, do take it, otherwise pass on the decision.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will be there but Scorpios with diabetes will develop complications. Stick to a healthy diet sans oil and fat. Include more vegetables and fruits on the menu. Some Taurus natives may complain about dental issues which will need medical attention. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)