 Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 advises a healthy diet | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 advises a healthy diet

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 07, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for April 7-14, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be careful while handling love issues.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a happy love affair by settling the past issues.

Have a happy love affair by settling the past issues. Make the professional life more productive and also make smart monetary decisions. Have a healthy diet. Stay focused on the job at the office and you’ll have good results. Be careful while handling love issues. Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, April 7 to 14, 2024 Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, April 7 to 14, 2024 Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

There will be affection and care in the relationship. However, ensure your existing disputes with the partner are resolved this week. Those who are in love recently will need to spend more time together. Provide space for the partner in the love affair and do not impose your feelings and thoughts on the lover. Instead, sit together to discuss the present and future life. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the support of parents.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You’ll receive interview calls and can be sure about clearing them comfortably. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. Stay away from office gossip and do not fall prey to petty office politics. Instead, utilize your time for more constructive activities. Those who are into IT, healthcare, civil engineering, hospitality, and academics will see opportunities to relocate abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

A property will be sold off which will bring in money. You may plan a family vacation abroad as the bank balance permits that. Your chances of buying a car are high. Businessmen can be confident as new promoters will come in which will also give you options to expand the trade to new areas. If the financial program rewards you for some splurge, do take it, otherwise pass on the decision.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will be there but Scorpios with diabetes will develop complications. Stick to a healthy diet sans oil and fat. Include more vegetables and fruits on the menu. Some Taurus natives may complain about dental issues which will need medical attention. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 advises a healthy diet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On