Tallahassee shooting reports: What's happening at Governor's Square Mall? Terrified witnesses share details

Update: The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is looking into reports of a "possible shooting" that occurred outside Governor’s Square Mall in Florida on Saturday, according to WCTV. The incident was reported near the underground parking lot at Dillard’s shortly before 3 p.m. Unconfirmed witness reports claim there may have been a shooting or active shooter situation at Governor’s Square Mall in Tallahassee, Florida. (Unsplash)

The mall was temporarily placed on lockdown as authorities responded to the report. It has since reopened and is gradually returning to normal operations, TPD said in a Facebook post.

At this time, there are no known reports of injuries connected to the incident. Authorities have not released further details about what led to the reported shooting or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

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Initial report: Unconfirmed witness reports claim there may have been a shooting or active shooter situation at Governor’s Square Mall in Tallahassee, Florida.

Witness accounts Several witnesses took to social media, saying they ran and hid inside stores and dressing rooms amid the reported incident.

One witness wrote, "We were in the middle of the mall looking at some stuff and all of a sudden people start running towards us from Dillards. We didn’t know what was happening and then they said “shooter”. As soon as they said that, my mind just said RUN! Cris grabbed me and said “run into American Eagle and we’re getting in a dressing room”. When he grabbed ahold of me, we heard two gun shots! Scariest moment of my life!!! We stayed in the dressing room for awhile and then they took us through a room. From what we know they still don’t have the person! We got out and got the truck and came around to get me! We have finally left the mall."

Another added, "Shooting at the Governor’s Square Mall in Tallahassee. Don’t know all the details."

A third witness reported, "Avoid Governor's Square Mall. Reports of an active shooter."

Another person wrote, “I was there, super scary!! Had to hide in a closet with the dillards workers and then was escorted out by the sheriff. So crazy!!"

One local resident added, "Daughters there now they have evacuated the entire mall but she’s stuck in the lines trying to get out."

One more wrote, "Someone said it was a shooting in the parking garage of Dillards."

However, these reports have not been confirmed by authorities, and details about what may have happened remain unclear.