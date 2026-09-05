Dover Cava shooting reports: What's happening in North Dupont Highway? Latest update from Delaware; scary videos emerge

A shooting was reported at the new Cava in Dover, Delaware on September 4. The new Cava outlet is at 1037 North Dupont Highway, located in the North Dover Center. It is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. Heavy police presence was seen in Dover, Delaware amid reports of a shooting at the new Cava there. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A local news page noted “Reported person with multiple gunshot wounds. PD has applied multiple tourniquets. CPR. One patient with fatal Injuries at the scene.” However, this could not be independently verified.

“Drive by shooting across from DSU at Cava restaurant. They got the guy coming out of the store and shot him numerous times, he died. Dover is getting crazy,” one person also wrote on Facebook. These details could not be confirmed immediately.

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There is no official statement from the Dover police department yet. No information is there on suspects as of now and reports of injuries have not come in either. There is also no information on what might have led to the shooting.

Meanwhile, several photos and videos from the scene were shared online.

Dover Cava shooting reports: Scary visuals emerge People shared photos and videos from the scene where heavy police presence was noticed.

“Hearing about a possible shooting at the new Cava place in dover. Anyone know what’s going on?,” a local page posted.