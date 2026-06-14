The June 2026 Super New Moon offers a powerful opportunity to pause, reflect, and set intentions for the future. New Moons have long been associated with fresh starts, making them an ideal time to focus on personal growth, meaningful goals, and positive change. Because this New Moon is also a Super Moon, its energy is believed to feel stronger, encouraging you to align your intentions with what truly matters to you.

Super Moon 2026: Setting intentions by zodiac signs for the June New Moon (Pinterest)

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“Every New Moon represents a fresh start, but a Super New Moon is more about amplified intention-setting energy. This time is perfect for all to align their goals with their respective zodiac sign's natural strengths. As a tarot reader, I've found that manifestations tend to feel more meaningful when they reflect our authentic needs rather than temporary desires,” said IPHM-certified Energy Worker Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

ALSO READ: Super New Moon 2026: Guided meditation to channel the energy of the June New Moon

Here's what you can focus on during the June 2026 Super New Moon based on your zodiac sign.

Intention: Patience and purpose

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{{^usCountry}} You naturally enjoy taking action, but this Super New Moon encourages you to focus on steady and sustainable growth instead of quick results. Set intentions related to long-term career goals, leadership opportunities, and emotional maturity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You naturally enjoy taking action, but this Super New Moon encourages you to focus on steady and sustainable growth instead of quick results. Set intentions related to long-term career goals, leadership opportunities, and emotional maturity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal to use: Carnelian can help boost confidence, courage, motivation, and focused action as you work toward your long-term ambitions. Taurus Intention: Focus on financial stability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal to use: Carnelian can help boost confidence, courage, motivation, and focused action as you work toward your long-term ambitions. Taurus Intention: Focus on financial stability {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This Super New Moon supports your efforts to build financial security. Instead of focusing solely on increasing income, focus on building stability, making smart investments, and developing multiple sources of abundance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Super New Moon supports your efforts to build financial security. Instead of focusing solely on increasing income, focus on building stability, making smart investments, and developing multiple sources of abundance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal to use: Green Aventurine is associated with prosperity, financial opportunities, abundance, and steady growth. Gemini Intention: Reinvent yourself {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal to use: Green Aventurine is associated with prosperity, financial opportunities, abundance, and steady growth. Gemini Intention: Reinvent yourself {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is a powerful time for personal growth and self-discovery. Set intentions to improve your confidence, strengthen your communication skills, learn something new, and become a more authentic version of yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a powerful time for personal growth and self-discovery. Set intentions to improve your confidence, strengthen your communication skills, learn something new, and become a more authentic version of yourself. {{/usCountry}}

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Crystal to use: Citrine supports self-confidence, creativity, positive thinking, and clear communication.

ALSO READ: Super New Moon 2026: Crsytals to charge during this powerful lunar phase

Intention: Prioritize emotional healing

As a sign deeply connected to lunar energy, you may feel this Super New Moon more strongly than others. Focus your intentions on emotional healing, inner peace, family harmony, and letting go of past emotional burdens.

Crystal to use: Moonstone is often associated with intuition, emotional balance, self-love, and healing.

Intention: Manifest meaningful connections

Your focus during this New Moon shifts toward friendships, teamwork, and community. Set intentions to attract people who genuinely appreciate your talents, support your growth, and value your presence.

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Crystal to use: Sunstone is believed to enhance confidence, optimism, leadership qualities, and positive social connections.

Intention: Align with career success

This lunar phase encourages you to gain clarity about your professional goals. Intentions related to promotions, business growth, recognition, and increased productivity may receive extra support during this period.

Crystal to use: Pyrite is often linked to career success, motivation, focus, and attracting professional opportunities.

ALSO READ: June New Moon 2026: Astrological impact of the Super New Moon in Gemini

Intention: Expand your horizons

This New Moon encourages you to think beyond your usual limits. Set intentions related to travel, higher education, spiritual growth, publishing, or exploring new possibilities that broaden your perspective.

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Crystal to use: Lapis Lazuli is associated with wisdom, self-expression, learning, and personal growth through new experiences.

Intention: Focus on transformation

You often thrive during periods of change and renewal. This is an ideal time to release limiting beliefs and set intentions focused on healing, empowerment, and personal transformation.

Crystal to use: Labradorite is believed to support personal growth, transformation, intuition, and the release of old patterns.

Intention: Manifest relationship growth

Whether you are single or in a relationship, this New Moon encourages you to focus on meaningful partnerships. Set intentions for relationships built on honesty, trust, mutual respect, and shared values.

Crystal to use: Rose Quartz is associated with love, emotional openness, healthy relationships, and self-worth.

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ALSO READ: Why the Guru-Shukra alignment is important during the Super New Moon 2026

Intention: Create better daily habits

This Super New Moon highlights routines, wellness, and productivity. Focus on intentions that support work-life balance, healthy habits, physical wellbeing, and long-term consistency.

Crystal to use: Smoky Quartz is often linked to grounding, discipline, stress management, and building sustainable routines.

Intention: Welcome creativity and joy

This is a powerful period for creative expression and passion projects. Set intentions around creativity, content creation, hobbies, innovation, and sharing your unique talents with the world.

Crystal to use: Clear Quartz is believed to amplify creativity, inspiration, focus, and manifestation energy.

Intention: Build a strong foundation

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Your attention may naturally turn toward home, family, and emotional security during this lunar cycle. Set intentions that support a peaceful living environment, stronger family bonds, and greater inner stability.

Crystal to use: Amethyst is associated with emotional peace, intuition, spiritual connection, and the creation of harmony in your personal space.

ALSO READ: Super Moon 2026: Tarot reader-approved manifestation rituals to attract positivity

Disclaimer: Astrology, crystal healing, and manifestation practices are based on spiritual and traditional beliefs and may be experienced differently by each individual. This content is intended for general guidance and self-reflection purposes only.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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