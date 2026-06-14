The June 2026 Super New Moon offers a powerful opportunity to pause, reflect, and set intentions for the future. New Moons have long been associated with fresh starts, making them an ideal time to focus on personal growth, meaningful goals, and positive change. Because this New Moon is also a Super Moon, its energy is believed to feel stronger, encouraging you to align your intentions with what truly matters to you. Super Moon 2026: Setting intentions by zodiac signs for the June New Moon (Pinterest)

“Every New Moon represents a fresh start, but a Super New Moon is more about amplified intention-setting energy. This time is perfect for all to align their goals with their respective zodiac sign's natural strengths. As a tarot reader, I've found that manifestations tend to feel more meaningful when they reflect our authentic needs rather than temporary desires,” said IPHM-certified Energy Worker Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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Here's what you can focus on during the June 2026 Super New Moon based on your zodiac sign.

Aries Intention: Patience and purpose You naturally enjoy taking action, but this Super New Moon encourages you to focus on steady and sustainable growth instead of quick results. Set intentions related to long-term career goals, leadership opportunities, and emotional maturity.

Crystal to use: Carnelian can help boost confidence, courage, motivation, and focused action as you work toward your long-term ambitions.

Taurus Intention: Focus on financial stability This Super New Moon supports your efforts to build financial security. Instead of focusing solely on increasing income, focus on building stability, making smart investments, and developing multiple sources of abundance.

Crystal to use: Green Aventurine is associated with prosperity, financial opportunities, abundance, and steady growth.

Gemini Intention: Reinvent yourself This is a powerful time for personal growth and self-discovery. Set intentions to improve your confidence, strengthen your communication skills, learn something new, and become a more authentic version of yourself.

Crystal to use: Citrine supports self-confidence, creativity, positive thinking, and clear communication.

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Cancer Intention: Prioritize emotional healing As a sign deeply connected to lunar energy, you may feel this Super New Moon more strongly than others. Focus your intentions on emotional healing, inner peace, family harmony, and letting go of past emotional burdens.

Crystal to use: Moonstone is often associated with intuition, emotional balance, self-love, and healing.

Leo Intention: Manifest meaningful connections Your focus during this New Moon shifts toward friendships, teamwork, and community. Set intentions to attract people who genuinely appreciate your talents, support your growth, and value your presence.

Crystal to use: Sunstone is believed to enhance confidence, optimism, leadership qualities, and positive social connections.

Virgo Intention: Align with career success This lunar phase encourages you to gain clarity about your professional goals. Intentions related to promotions, business growth, recognition, and increased productivity may receive extra support during this period.

Crystal to use: Pyrite is often linked to career success, motivation, focus, and attracting professional opportunities.

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Libra Intention: Expand your horizons This New Moon encourages you to think beyond your usual limits. Set intentions related to travel, higher education, spiritual growth, publishing, or exploring new possibilities that broaden your perspective.

Crystal to use: Lapis Lazuli is associated with wisdom, self-expression, learning, and personal growth through new experiences.

Scorpio Intention: Focus on transformation You often thrive during periods of change and renewal. This is an ideal time to release limiting beliefs and set intentions focused on healing, empowerment, and personal transformation.

Crystal to use: Labradorite is believed to support personal growth, transformation, intuition, and the release of old patterns.

Sagittarius Intention: Manifest relationship growth Whether you are single or in a relationship, this New Moon encourages you to focus on meaningful partnerships. Set intentions for relationships built on honesty, trust, mutual respect, and shared values.

Crystal to use: Rose Quartz is associated with love, emotional openness, healthy relationships, and self-worth.

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Capricorn Intention: Create better daily habits This Super New Moon highlights routines, wellness, and productivity. Focus on intentions that support work-life balance, healthy habits, physical wellbeing, and long-term consistency.

Crystal to use: Smoky Quartz is often linked to grounding, discipline, stress management, and building sustainable routines.

Aquarius Intention: Welcome creativity and joy This is a powerful period for creative expression and passion projects. Set intentions around creativity, content creation, hobbies, innovation, and sharing your unique talents with the world.

Crystal to use: Clear Quartz is believed to amplify creativity, inspiration, focus, and manifestation energy.

Pisces Intention: Build a strong foundation Your attention may naturally turn toward home, family, and emotional security during this lunar cycle. Set intentions that support a peaceful living environment, stronger family bonds, and greater inner stability.

Crystal to use: Amethyst is associated with emotional peace, intuition, spiritual connection, and the creation of harmony in your personal space.

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Disclaimer: Astrology, crystal healing, and manifestation practices are based on spiritual and traditional beliefs and may be experienced differently by each individual. This content is intended for general guidance and self-reflection purposes only.