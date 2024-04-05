Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for April 5, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles In your life, Aries, things are looking pretty good, even if it's hard to see at first. The Ten of Pentacles is saying that all the hard work you've been putting in is paying off, or if it hasn't shown yet, it will soon. Even if you're not completely satisfied with what you've achieved, take pride in the effort you've been giving. Read your daily tarot prediction for April 5, 2024.(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 31 to April 6, 2024

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Hey there, Taurus! Keep doing what you're doing because you're on the right path. The Three of Pentacles suggests that even if things aren't happening as quickly as you'd like, keep trusting yourself. You're a work of art in progress, so enjoy every step of the journey, and eventually, you'll see the results you're hoping for.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Exciting times ahead, Gemini! The Ace of Cups is telling you that new beginnings are just around the corner, especially when it comes to relationships. Be open to meeting new people and nurturing the ones you already have. Follow your gut feelings, and you'll find yourself in a good place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Hey, Cancer! It's time to face your fears. The Six of Wands is urging you to step out of your comfort zone. It's through challenging yourself that you'll gain confidence and realize what you're truly capable of. So, don't hesitate to take on new opportunities, even if they seem scary at first.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Things might be a bit tough for you lately, Leo. The reversed Wheel of Fortune suggests that you're facing some challenges. But remember, tough times don't last forever. Believe that better days are ahead, and trust that your hard work will pay off in the end.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Sometimes, Virgo, you need to let go of control. The Hanged Man is all about seeing things from a different perspective and surrendering to the flow of life. It might be time to release your grip on things and trust that everything will work out as it should.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Patience is key, Libra. The Page of Cups is reminding you to stay open to unexpected surprises. Keep your creativity flowing and be ready to seize opportunities as they come your way. Trust that everything will unfold in its own time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You've got resources to grow, Scorpio! The Ace of Pentacles is showing you that you have what it takes to succeed. Take stock of what you have and put it to good use. You're more capable than you think.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Embrace your strengths, Sagittarius! The Knight of Cups is encouraging you to accept yourself fully and use your talents wisely. Don't be afraid to let your unique qualities shine – they're what make you special.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles - Reversed

Some things just won't work out, Capricorn. The reversed Seven of Pentacles is reminding you to accept reality and focus on what you can control. It might be time to reassess your priorities and let go of what's not serving you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

The reversed Three of Cups urges you to address your feelings and decide. Trust your intuition and take action, whether it means speaking up, sticking around, or moving on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Define success on your own terms, Pisces. The Seven of Swords is encouraging you to let go of old beliefs and embrace new perspectives. Be grateful for what you have and live your life authentically, according to what truly matters to you.