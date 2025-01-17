Menu Explore
Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for January 17, 2025

BySoumi Pyne
Jan 17, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Let us delve into your daily tarot predictions for January 17, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

No matter how old you are, you can always embrace the happiness and curiosity of childhood. Today is a great day to reconnect with your inner child, maybe by revisiting an old hobby or simply allowing yourself to play and have fun.

Read your daily tarot prediction for January 17, 2025.

Also Read Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for January 2025

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Star

Fresh energy is coming your way today. This is the perfect time to evaluate what brings you joy and what drains your energy. Think about what you can let go of to create space for the new and exciting.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

If you're dealing with conflict, try a new perspective. Instead of focusing on winning an argument, focus on solving the problem together. Strengthening your relationship matters more than being right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Your thoughts are powerful, and they shape your reality. Be mindful of what you tell yourself—fear-based thoughts may not reflect the truth. Work on creating a positive, loving mental space for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Love and connection are what make life sweet. This is a great time to deepen a relationship or celebrate the bond you share with someone special. Show your love and enjoy quality time together.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Strength

Real strength isn’t always loud or forceful. Sometimes it shows in patience, calmness, or kindness. Trust in your inner strength and know you’ll handle whatever comes your way with grace.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

You have the power to change your thoughts. If you find yourself worrying too much or stuck in negativity, take a moment to pause and redirect your mind. You can choose a better path anytime.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Everything you’ve been through has prepared you for this moment. Let your passion and enthusiasm guide you as you embrace new opportunities. Whether you succeed or learn, it’s a win either way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

What you put in now will determine what you get later, Sagittarius. This is the time to focus on your goals and invest in your future. The results may take time, but your hard work will pay off.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Today, treasure the good moments, and remember that hard times won’t last forever. Just like waves, challenges will pass, and brighter days will come again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Community and friendship can be a great source of strength for you right now. Spend time with loved ones, work on group projects, or connect with others who share your interests.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Pisces, when life feels tough, lean on your friends or find inspiration in art, books, or music. Opening up to someone you trust can bring hope and remind you that you’re not alone.

