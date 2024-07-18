Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for July 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles Your dedication and hard work are setting up a solid foundation for your future success and security, not just for you but for those who come after you. Keep pushing through—your efforts will pay off and won't be wasted. Read your daily tarot prediction for July 18, 2924.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

To thrive, create an environment that supports your success. Adjust your surroundings and habits to help you reach your goals, like setting out your yoga mat if you want to practice more or removing things that encourage bad habits.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Your caring and sensitive nature is a strength, not a weakness. Use these qualities to support others and see the world with kindness. When people say kindness is a weakness, remember it’s actually a strength.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Stay wise and alert, especially in business and expansion. Seek advice from experienced people and plan carefully to avoid potential problems. This will keep you prepared and prevent surprises.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Priestess, reversed

The truth will eventually come to light. Keep your heart and intentions pure, and know that those who act dishonestly will be found out. Trust that justice will be served, even if it takes time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Reflect on what your actions might be saying. You might have fallen into some bad habits in love and money due to past fears or wounds. Take this time to look within, be compassionate with yourself, and make thoughtful changes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You may have faced difficult situations that were hard to accept. This card shows the peace that comes from acceptance. Letting go of past wounds allows you to move forward with hope, and the sadness you feel will fade over time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Judgment

You can always start over. When you recognize a mistake, instead of feeling ashamed, meet it with kindness and use it as motivation to grow. Everyone makes mistakes, so see them as opportunities for self-forgiveness and improvement.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

You’ve been dreaming about your goals, and now it’s time to make a plan to achieve them. Without a plan, goals are just wishes. Take this moment to figure out how to make your dreams come true.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Preparation is important. Even if you’re eager to move forward, don’t miss the lessons this current time has for you. Reflect on what you’re meant to learn now, as it might help you move to the next stage. Be patient and content.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

Your actions either say "yes" or "no" to the life you want. Turning away from certain things might be the way to say "yes" to your desires. Evaluate how your actions impact your goals and be intentional about them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Have patience with others. Remember how past kindnesses impacted you positively, and repay that grace to others. Consider how you would want others to show mercy for your mistakes and reciprocate. Everyone is human and often struggles inside.