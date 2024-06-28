Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for June 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Magician, reversed The Moon is moving into a tricky part of your life. The reversed Magician card suggests someone might be lying to you, even if you want to trust them. It's great to see the good in people, but be careful. Trust people who have proven themselves, not strangers. Time will reveal someone's true character. Read about your daily tarot prediction for June 28, 2024.(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 23 to 29, 2024

Taurus (20 April - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Your feelings might have cooled towards your partner. Maybe something happened that turned you off. Talk about it to find a solution. If it's about a friend or family member, address the issue directly. Feelings show your current emotions, so listen to them.

Also Read Monthly Tarotscopes: Here is your Tarot Predictions for June 2024

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You want love, happiness, and control over your life. This means financial security. Focus on your future with a better job, long-term goals, or a side business. You have a great week ahead with lots of support to make your dreams come true.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Cancer, love is overflowing for you! Venus is in your sign, and the Ace of Cups means your heart is full of good emotions. You'll feel love no matter your relationship status. A little effort in your relationships will make a big difference.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You might hear some bad news today. The Moon and Saturn are in a part of your life that deals with secrets and other people's money. If you're applying for a loan or asking for financial help, you might get rejected. Timing is key, so try again later this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

It can be heartbreaking when things don't go as planned. You might feel sad about a missed opportunity. Remember, when one door closes, another opens. Look ahead and see how this change might lead you to something better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Not all family advice is good advice. You might get a warning from a family member about a relationship, but they could be wrong. Enjoy your relationship while staying balanced. Listen to your heart, not just other people's doubts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Scorpio, you have a busy day ahead. The Moon is in your creativity sector, but this card tells you to stay balanced. You might lose track of time or put too much energy into one project. Keep an eye on your schedule to avoid conflicts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You might feel restricted today. Even the most creative people can feel burned out. If you feel dull, do something fun. Watch a movie, go out with friends, or listen to live music. Recharge your spirit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're hard-working and determined. This card reminds you that your efforts will be rewarded. You might want recognition today, and that's okay. Keep striving towards your goals with patience and determination.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Having an open heart is an investment in yourself. When you show your true feelings, people see your authenticity and integrity. Don't hide your softer side. It will work out great for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Today is a good day for self-care. The Moon is in your sign, and the Ten of Wands encourages you to prioritize yourself. Take some me-time, like a bubble bath or an early night. If you've been working too hard, pull back a bit to recharge your energy.