Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 23 to 29, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Two of Cups Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Magician

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Career: Strength

Brace for challenges transforming into pathways to success. You're poised to foster a dynamic and productive work environment. Exercise caution when considering speculative investments to safeguard your hard-earned money. Prioritizing your partner's emotional well-being can lay a strong foundation for your relationship. Homemakers may receive accolades for implementing innovative ideas at home. Initiatives aimed at improving your health will yield positive results. Regular exercise and a balanced diet will contribute to enhancing your fitness level. Spending time in the countryside with loved ones can be incredibly therapeutic. Transitioning to a more suitable residence may be beneficial for some individuals. While being friendly with strangers is commendable, exercising caution is prudent to avoid pitfalls.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

Anticipate a week filled with goodwill and blessings. Demonstrating efficiency in your professional endeavours has the potential to bolster your career prospects. To ensure the success of your business, it's imperative to address several key factors. Traditional wisdom may not always apply when it comes to housing loans. Taking on domestic responsibilities willingly can bring joy to your loved ones. The charming individual you encounter this week may be drawn to your charisma and sociable nature. Monitoring your health issues closely is vital to prevent them from compromising your immune system. Overseas travel can be costly, so it's wise to carefully plan your itinerary. Seizing opportunities may lead to lucrative deals in real estate or vehicle transactions. Engaging with research groups can enhance learning and knowledge.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Empress

Career: Six of Cups

Get ready to experience a week abundant in prosperity. Your diligent efforts in the professional sphere may yield positive outcomes this week. Expect a productive time at work, allowing you to address pending bills and enhance your financial situation. Those considering marriage may seek elders' and family’s blessings. Striving for a perfect physique may be a priority, driving your focus towards fitness goals. Increased inclination towards spiritual pursuits may arise from encounters with devout individuals or participation in religious gatherings. When planning a vacation, prioritize peace and companionship over extravagance, ensuring a fulfilling experience through thorough preparation. While engaging in property-related tax-saving measures, prioritize safety considerations to avoid oversight. Embracing feedback from educators can lead to ongoing academic improvement and growth.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Love: Devil

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Chariot

Be amazed by the endless possibilities that each day brings this week. Your dedication could invigorate your romantic relationship. Professionally, you may ponder strategies to boost your effectiveness and productivity. Supportive parental figures can provide stability and guidance within the family unit. Diversifying your exercise routine can enhance your overall health and energy levels. Careful financial management is crucial to avoid stress and financial constraints. Some individuals may find success in their quest for affordable housing options. Keep an eye out for exciting vacation opportunities that may arise, allowing you to embark on memorable travels. Balancing individual study efforts with group collaboration can enrich your academic journey.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Magician

Look forward to achieving your goals and finding fulfilment this week. Adopting an innovative approach can lead to successful ventures in your professional endeavours. For singles, friends might encourage exploring dating platforms for potential connections. Homemakers can expect assistance and support during this time. Encourage children to express their emotions openly and maturely with loved ones this week. Maintaining good physical fitness can contribute to a positive mindset throughout the week. Consider maximizing financial investments during this auspicious period for potentially higher gains. Travelling alone may feel lonely, so consider bringing a friend along for companionship. If time is limited, consider a private sale of your house among close friends and family. With determination, students can overcome any challenges they face in their academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Temperance

Expect obstacles to test your resilience and strength this week. Consider planning a visit to a nearby carnival or cultural event with your friends for an enjoyable outing. Those in search of a suitable partner for marriage may find success in their endeavours. Keeping a calm demeanour can help restore peace and harmony within your household. Utilizing fitness apps as supportive tools could contribute to better management of overall fitness. Dealing with paperwork and other mundane tasks may occupy your time, but strive to maintain a positive outlook and avoid feeling overwhelmed. It's advisable to refrain from investing in the stock market at this time and to avoid signing any significant agreements this week. Disputes related to real estate or inheritance are likely to find amicable resolutions. Students should stay focused on their long-term academic objectives for sustained motivation.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Six of Swords

Immerse yourself in a week illuminated by positivity. If you have the support of influential individuals in your network, you may secure funding for your business ventures. Utilize your expertise to overcome any obstacles you encounter in your professional endeavours, leading to potential success shortly. Taking initiative in social activities can earn you recognition and bring joy to your family members. Authenticity is crucial in romantic relationships; avoid pretence to maintain honesty and integrity. Prioritize a disciplined approach to diet and exercise for overall well-being. Proper planning is key for an enjoyable trip with your children. Expect positive developments in property matters this week. Ensure your study materials are current and reputable to establish a strong foundation for learning.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: The Star

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Hierophant

Brace for a week where your potential knows no bounds. You may find fulfilment in challenging work environments that offer opportunities for growth and recognition. This week, you might incur significant expenses for beneficial investments. Maintaining control over anger is essential, especially within the family dynamic. A new romantic relationship could be on the horizon, prompting you and your partner to plan a celebratory trip. Be cautious to avoid workout-related injuries by not overexerting yourself. Ensure the authenticity of any real estate agents you engage with to prevent potential disappointments. Familiarizing yourself with the academic syllabus can provide clarity on course expectations and scope.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

Shine brightly and inspire those around you this week. Throughout this week, your dedication and hard work are likely to earn recognition from your employer. Your natural leadership abilities may prove beneficial in making sound financial decisions. Success is within reach across various endeavours you undertake. Any challenges within your family may serve as opportunities to foster peace and unity at home. You may find yourself deepening your spiritual beliefs during this time. Cultivating a sense of security within your romantic relationship is crucial for overall emotional well-being. Prioritizing positive emotions like love, hope, and optimism is essential for maintaining good health. Take your time when dealing with property matters to avoid rushing into decisions. Establishing a realistic study schedule can lead to more effective learning outcomes. Learning some basic phrases in the local language can enhance your travel experience.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Tower

Have faith in your abilities to overcome any challenge this week. Assuming a significant role at work may entail an opportunity to showcase capabilities. Approach the challenge with determination and give it your all. Refrain from investing in areas where safety and reliability are uncertain. Address family tensions promptly by listening to all perspectives with an open mind to maintain harmony. Seeking fitness advice can greatly contribute to maintaining optimal health. Disagreements with your spouse may arise, straining your relationship. Consider co-living arrangements to foster connection and shared experiences. Planning an international trip for a social event can create lasting memories. Cultivating inner strength is essential for the personal growth and development of students.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Nine of Cups

Career: The Sun

Unleash your full potential and seize the week. Embracing creative freedom can ignite your passion for excelling in your professional sphere. By approaching tasks with unwavering honesty and integrity, you pave the way for fulfilling outcomes. Even the simplest gestures of affection can foster profound love connections. This week, it's prudent to meticulously plan your investments, considering future obligations. Prioritizing wholesome nutrition and mindful health choices is pivotal for maintaining peak physical fitness. Taking time to weigh the familial implications before making decisions is imperative to steer clear of undesirable consequences. Engaging in sacred rituals and ceremonies holds the promise of spiritual enrichment. Exercise caution when navigating property disputes to safeguard your reputation and integrity. For some, the prospect of embarking on a journey to distant lands is on the horizon, promising an enriching and memorable experience.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Magician

Career: Judgement

Ignite your passion and pursue greatness with vigour this week. Your commitment and strong work ethic may elevate you to a valued member of the workforce. Careful investment planning and a solid strategy could yield gains. Sharing quality time with your romantic partner in beautiful settings can deepen your understanding. It's important to manage your mood swings, as they could impact your children, who are highly sensitive to parental stress. While minor allergic reactions may occur, swift recovery is anticipated. This could be an opportune moment to consider selling any land or property you own. Prioritizing safety precautions and staying informed about local hazards ensures a safe and enjoyable journey. Regularly reassessing your overarching objectives helps maintain alignment with your academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920