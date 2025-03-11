Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for March 11, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune Today's tarot card predicts a fresh start. Today is yours to shape however you like. If you've made mistakes before, let them go. You have a blank page, what story do you want to write next? Read about your daily tarot prediction for March 12, 2025.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life has a way of shaking things up, no matter how much you plan. You might hit a few unexpected bumps today but don't resist change too much. The more flexible you are, the easier it will be to move forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, Reversed

Stop dwelling on the past. There’s so much ahead of you, and looking back won’t change anything. Focus on the new experiences and opportunities waiting for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Something might go wrong at work today, but don’t let it ruin your mood. Stay positive and think about who can help or what tasks you can move to another day. A little teamwork will make all the difference.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, Reversed

Not everyone thinks about others the way you do. If someone is being selfish, you don’t have to let it get to you. Instead of trying to change them, focus on what you can control—your own reactions and choices.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, Reversed

Compromise isn’t always easy, especially if it feels like you're giving up too much. Before agreeing to something, ask yourself: Can I meet this person halfway without going against what I truly believe in?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, Reversed

Be mindful of how you're managing your time, Libra. If you’re prioritizing things just to keep others happy, you might end up feeling drained. Stick to what really matters to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, Reversed

Got some free time? Think about how you can use it wisely! Maybe start a book club, catch up with an old friend, or invest in a hobby that could grow into something bigger.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, Reversed

The world can feel heavy sometimes, and you might be carrying that weight. But instead of worrying about everything, try adding a little more light to your space—through kindness, creativity, or simply by doing what brings you joy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You get a second chance today. The universe is offering you a fresh start, so take it! What’s something you wish you had done differently? Now’s your time to make a change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, Reversed

It’s okay to hit pause. If life has been overwhelming, take a break to recharge. Rest isn’t lazy as it’s necessary for you to keep going strong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Know someone who’s great with money? Reach out and ask for advice. You might be surprised how much they’re willing to share, and this could be the beginning of a valuable connection.