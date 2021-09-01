Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

Taurus

People under this sign are usually laid back and enjoy serene environments, soothing aromas and soft sounds. However, this day may not turn out as soft, as you may be faced with issues pertaining to your own health and your love life. Take care, Taurian! Tread carefully and slowly!

Taurus Finance Today

Financially, it can be a waiting game for you. You may need to wait for some more time due to sluggish business growth to realise your dream of earning big money. It seems difficult to either invest money in a property or take a home loan at this juncture, patience would be the key.

Taurus Family Today

This is a good day to straighten your cupboard or organize your wardrobe that has been pending for long. A toddler can keep some mothers unusually busy today. Those feeling a bit downcast, will manage to drive away the blues proactively by being in touch with friends and relatives.

Taurus Career Today

Those in the creative field are likely to make a lasting impression on potential clients and even win them over. Your excellent efforts at work may get you a pat on the back from your boss. Clearing a competitive exam will pay off all your hard work and sacrifices.

Taurus Health Today

Overindulging in food or drinks can have adverse effect on your body, so keep your consumption moderate. Not following the mask rule is asking for trouble, so be careful. An infant not keeping well may need the help of a doctor, so don’t delay.

Taurus Love Life Today

It is not easy to get over a heartbreak, but brooding over it is no solution, so get on with your life and move ahead. Don’t over analyze what partner meant or did not mean when he/ she said something, you will only get yourself tensed. Keep a promise, if you have made one.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta





