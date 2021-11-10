Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 9: Spend money wisely!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Today, you are likely to be slow but steady on your path that leads to success. Your persistence, endurance and determination may come to your aid when dealing with tricky situations. Your tendency of not wasting time and energy on trivial issues will hold you in good stead today. Use this trait of yours to focus on the bigger picture. You can expect the maximum and the best from your endeavours and work relentlessly to achieve your goals. You need to put your egotistical attitude aside and accept everyone’s opinion without prejudice. You are an emotional person and prefer to value your close relationships over everything else. Your sense of intuition may help you chart your own path.

Taurus Finance Today

On the economic front, the day might be encouraging. Your monetary transactions are likely to be profitable. A constant inflow of funds may help you overcome all your financial hurdles.

Taurus Family Today

There is likely to be sense of positivity on your domestic front today. Children may bring happiness through their activities. You may get to meet a relative after a long time. Mutual understanding may keep everyone in a joyous mood.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you may not receive credit for all the years of hard work. Some of you may plan to switch jobs for a more lucrative offer. Consider all the pros and cons before you reach a final conclusion regarding change.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, you do not need to worry much; but some underlying ailments may trouble you. Seek medical advice to rid of them entirely. Your regular practice of yoga and meditation is likely to elevate your mental status.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be very exciting and enjoyable as you may get to spend good time in your beloved’s company. Some of you are likely to tie the knot with your childhood sweetheart by the end of the year. Romance may be electrifying.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

