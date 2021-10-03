Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Shun your laziness!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

There are minor changes and transformations written in your stars today. Although you do not function well under changing situations, for once, you are likely to work to the best of your abilities. You will attain success in whatever work you do, but be wary of the negativity that it might bring along. Do not be stubborn and accept everyone's opinion. Shun your laziness and rise up to the challenges that come your way. Your travel plans will materialize and you are likely to go on a trip with your family. You will explore nature and meet new people and learn new customs and traditions.

Taurus Finance Today

Today will be a very good day to plan your finances. You are likely to implement new strategies in your business to spin more money and earn profits. You will be able to overcome your economic challenges with the help of investments made in the past.

Taurus Family Today

You will have to learn to adapt to changes on the domestic front to maintain peace at home. Altering your habits will put you in a more comfortable position. Go slow when making personal decisions, as they are likely to impact your family life in a big way.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to be given a promotion in rank, which will help you move up along the corporate ladder. Maintaining your poise and carrying out additional responsibilities handed over to you will bring you success eventually.

Taurus Health Today

There will be an improvement in your health and the minor ailments, which had been bothering you for a long time, will finally be gone. You will maintain positive wellbeing and it will show its results on your mental health too.

Taurus Love Life Today

The day does not look very promising as far as your love life is concerned. Your romantic relationship is likely to undergo some stressful situations as minor disputes with your beloved are on the cards. Handle the delicate issue sensitively to bring your love life back on track.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

