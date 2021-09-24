Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: Today is a great day for finance!

Taurus

People born under this sign are persistent and determined, but can be self-indulgent and too ambitious too at times. Today, your positive aspects will help make the day favourable. However, don’t take your career lightly; rather intensify your focus at work.

Taurus Finance Today

This is the best time to invest in schemes to secure your financial future. However, don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Those in the share market are likely to hit it rich. Although betting is risky, but you are likely to take that risk and make good money today.

Taurus Family Today

This is a great day to put what you have learned into practice. If you are worried about its outcome, don’t be; your positive thinking has made things happen in the past. You will do well to make your reluctant house help understand the importance of getting the Covid jab.

Taurus Career Today

If you are facing challenging situations at work, you will need to learn to adapt to the situations and try and overcome them. Mistakes are a fact of life in your rush to get ahead in your career, but don’t be overly bothered by them. Losing focus on the academic front can adversely affect your career options.

Taurus Health Today

Those who are feeling stressed will do well to eliminate clutter from their minds by positive thinking and carve a path for new energies to flow in. Taking up yoga and meditation will prove great for calming your mind and making you fit. Your fitness level will contribute towards your doing well in every field.

Taurus Love Life Today

Expect this day to be full of surprises on the romantic front, as partner can offer you something unexpected. Today you are likely to make a good impression on someone you feel attracted to. Don’t cross the line in your romantic endeavours; respect the sensibilities of your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

