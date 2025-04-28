Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 28, 2025, predicts pressure at work

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos today The love life will be safe and all past issues will be settled. Go for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Pay attention to health today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 28, 2025: Ensure you have a proper watch on your health.

Continue showering affection on the partner today. You will perform brilliantly in the workplace. Have a proper financial plan and go for smart monetary investments. Ensure you maintain a positive lifestyle.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos impact your love affair. Despite minor disagreements with the lover, you will prefer spending more time together. Praise your partner and support the work your lover does. Remember to resolve every issue today to wake up fresh into a vibrant love-packed tomorrow. Females who find a love affair to be toxic may prefer coming out of it. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Married females need to maintain a good relationship with the parents of the spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on ethics in the workplace. You may be under pressure to deviate from ethics and this will be most common in government profiles, business development, healthcare, and legal professions. However, it is also crucial to know that sincerity is your attribute. Students will clear examination papers today and some job seekers will also receive an offer letter in the second half of the day. Businessmen will launch new ventures but not all new partnerships will bring in good results.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you may seriously consider investing in the stock market. Some previous investments will also bring good money. Females may inherit a part of the property. Those who are into entrepreneurship will sign new partnership deals and as funds flow in, expansion to new territories will be easy. Some traders will also settle tax-related issues in the first part of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you have a proper watch on your health. Run in the park in the morning or evening for about 30 minutes. This will help you develop stamina. Those who have diabetes will need to be extremely careful about their diet. Some seniors may have trouble breathing and it is good to consult a doctor. Children may also miss school due to viral fever or digestion issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)