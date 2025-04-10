Menu Explore
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2025, advices avoiding conflicts

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 10, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Avoid conflicts in the love affair and keep the partner in high spirits.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Clean up the mess in the life

Today, the love affair will be robust and there will be professional success. Ensure you handle the monetary issues diligently and health will also be good.

Your relationship will be free from tremors. No professional challenge must impact productivity. Do not wildly invest but do proper studies. Health will be at your side today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Avoid conflicts in the love affair and keep the partner in high spirits. You both will share emotions both good and bad. It is good to provide proper personal space and never impose your opinion on the lover, which may cause trouble. Male natives may lose their temper today which can cause serious issues. Some relationships will also see the interference of a third person that you need to curb as this may cause tremors in the coming days.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will win the accolades of the seniors at the office and this will also pave the way for career growth. If you are a junior in the office, do not hesitate to express your opinion as they will be accepted by the seniors. Healthcare professionals as well as people working with the judiciary will handle some cases of public interest. Businessmen handling tax-related issues will have relief today. You will also succeed in settling issues within the partnership.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be monetary issues in the first part of the day. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Settle tax-related issues and ensure you also clear all pending dues. The second part of the day is also good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend or sibling today. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

While no major health issues will come up, some seniors will complain about pain in their joints. Consider more about the family’s health than yours. Consume more vegetables and also drink plenty of water. You may also go ahead with a scheduled surgery. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues that may impact their routine life.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

