 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts good health
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts good health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 18, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Settle the disagreements in the love life.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be ready to face the reality of love life.

Be ready to face the reality of love life. Have a productive work atmosphere. Financial wellness will be there. Your health will also be good today. Settle the disagreements in the love life. Stay diplomatic at work and show a willingness to take up new roles. Be careful about your health while financially you’ll be successful. 

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Singe Taurus natives will meet someone special while traveling, at an official event, or a restaurant. You may comfortably propose today to get a positive response. Today is good to plan a romantic vacation to stay closer. The female Leos who face opposition from their parents will have good news. Your choice will get the backing of relatives and siblings. Married female natives should not get in touch with an ex- lover as this may impact their family life. 

 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Your office life may see minor turbulence as a result of office politics. Be settled while disagreeing. Do not lose your temper at team meetings and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Some new ventures will also work out today and hence do not hesitate to launch new concepts today. Job seekers will find a new job and students will clear the examinations today.

 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Look for opportunities to save money. Wealth will come in and the prosperity also leads to large expenditures. Some Taurus natives will find this time suitable to buy a new house or vehicle. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. You may also win a legal dispute over property in the second part of the day. 

 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

Look for safe options to gain relief from existing ailments. Some Taurus natives, especially females will have oral health issues. Be careful while driving in the mountains. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. You may have variations in blood pleasure but this will be resolved before the day ends. 

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  •  Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  •  Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  •  Symbol Bull
  •  Element Earth
  •  Body Part Neck &amp; Throat
  •  Sign Ruler Venus
  •  Lucky Day Friday
  •  Lucky Color Pink
  •  Lucky Number 6
  •  Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

