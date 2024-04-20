 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts new responsibilities ahead | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts new responsibilities ahead

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 20, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be wise while handling money.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, there is no scope for ego clashes in love life.

Take steps to settle the tremor in the relationship today. Your commitment to your job will help in your career. Be wise while handling money. Health is also intact. There is no scope for ego clashes in love life. New responsibilities will tighten the schedule today. Fortunately, both health and wealth are positive.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Health is also intact.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Health is also intact.

 

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Look for more creative things in a romantic affair. Spend more time with the lover and also share emotions to make the bonding stronger. Your lover will be a strong pillar in your life and will stand by you in every endeavor. There is no scope for personal egos and avoid outside suggestions when it comes to the relationship. Single Taurus natives will walk into a new relationship that will make crucial changes in your life. 

 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Watch your performance at the office to prove your mettle. New responsibilities will come and utilize them for career growth. Some IT professionals as well as designers will have a tough time satisfying the clients. Sales and marketing people will travel a lot to meet the target. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, always keep your eyes open. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results.

 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

There is prosperity in life today. Wealth will flow in and you are good to make crucial monetary decisions. Some Taurus natives will try their luck in the realty business while a few will launch new ventures. You may think about buying a bike or a car. Businessmen would receive additional funds through partnerships and may expand their business to new locations. You may also receive assistance from the spouse’s side. 

 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

No major health issue will give you a tough time. However, some people with a history of kidney ailment or lung-related issues may develop complications in the first half of the day. Avoid lifting heavy objects today as this may hurt you physically. Today is good to give up smoking and you may also go for a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. 

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  •  Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  •  Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  •  Symbol Bull
  •  Element Earth
  •  Body Part Neck &amp; Throat
  •  Sign Ruler Venus
  •  Lucky Day Friday
  •  Lucky Color Pink
  •  Lucky Number 6
  •  Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts new responsibilities ahead
