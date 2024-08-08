Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 8, 2024 predicts a productive day

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are proficient in deal-making Settle troubles within the love life. Keep the lover happy today and spend more time together. Prefer challenges at work and they promise career growth. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 8, 2024: Troubleshoot love-related problems and ensure you both share emotions.

Troubleshoot love-related problems and ensure you both share emotions. Your commitment at work will help to achieve professional results. There will be no financial woes today and health is normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Have a productive love life where you will spend more time with your partner. Settle the disputes of the past with care. Do not let the partner feel upset and also indulge in activities that you both like. Today is good to propose and single natives can express the feeling to the crush to get a positive response. Some married females will get entangled in office romance which can take a serious turn in the second part of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not give up at challenges as the seniors within the team expect you to meet the expectations. Your discipline will help in getting the attention of the management. Clients will be impressed by your communication skills and some professionals will also see opportunities to move abroad. Those who expect a hike or recognition at the job can smile today as your commitment and dedication job will win accolades. Clients will shoot a mail appreciating your efforts and this will be a crucial factor while deicing an appraisal this year.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will hurt the routine life. Wealth will pour in and some previous investments will also bring out good revenues. Some females will buy jewelry today while seniors may require spending for a celebration within the family. Be careful while making online transactions while on a vacation or while doing shopping at a distant place.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good but you need to take care of the lifestyle. Those who have breath-related problems must avoid traveling to hill stations. Take a proper diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco. Females may develop sleep-related issues while seniors should be careful while boarding a train or bus. There can also be eye-related issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)