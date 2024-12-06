Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 predicts fortune in business

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks are your companions Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair to spend more time with the lover.

Love the partner unconditionally. Enjoy professional success and ensure you take up new tasks. Financially you are lucky. Physical health will also be intact.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Minor hiccups may be visible but overcome them with your affection. Your lover may not be expressive today in love but it exists inside and you need to realize it through the emotions. Do not get into arguments and ensure you don’t delve into the past that may upset the partner. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will be happy to find a new person walking into their life. Respect your partner and never impose your concepts on the other person.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in your dealings at the workplace. Do not let egos hamper the productivity. While you express new ideas and concepts, ensure the pros and cons of each one as new questions will be asked and their potentials will be analyzed. A team meeting may go wrong today and you must maintain a harmonious relationship with the seniors. Do not lose patience and you will get opportunities to prove your proficiency in the later part of the day.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Do not let expenditure go out of control. Your siblings may not be happy with your prosperity and may try ways to get more finance from you. A financial dispute may also happen today with a friend. However, you can go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or a car. Businessmen can be confident about funds today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

While the health will be a positive day, it is good to be careful while driving or taking part in adventure sports. Handle work pressure which may cause mental stress today. Do not lift heavy objects, especially in the second part of the day. Some females will have migraine while seniors may suffer pain in joints. Do not miss your medication.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)