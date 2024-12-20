Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts an auspicious time

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates You are lucky as both your personal and professional life is awesome today. Have a proper financial plan and health is also normal throughout the day. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life.

The romantic relationship will be fun-packed and you’ll love every minute. Additional office responsibilities will prove your mettle. Utilize finance smartly today. Your health will be good though minor ailments will be there.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with the lover and this will help you resolve the issues. You may be careful to not indulge in ego-related tremors. Today is not good to get into debates on unpleasant topics and resolve every issue of the past through open communication. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover, resolving all the problems that had led to the breakup. Married male natives should be careful to not let a third person influence the spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks that may also test the mettle. Your proficiency will work out at crucial tasks that involve more investment and hard work. Marketing and sales persons will travel a lot while architects, interior designers, chemical engineers, and fashion designers will travel to the client office. Junior team members need to work hard to catch the attention of team managers. Entrepreneurs may develop issues in raising funds but that won’t stop from expanding the trade to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will not have any impact on the personal life. You may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. Some females will have troubles within the family over property today. You may also take the initiative to clear a financial dispute with a friend or sibling today. Buying a property or investing in mutual funds is a good investment option. The speculative business will work in your favor but you must make a proper study before making any major decision.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness may have issues in the second part of the day. Some seniors may complain about breath-related problems and this will need special care. Start a yoga session today as the day is auspicious for it.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)